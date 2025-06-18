$38 million estimate given to JIA hourly garage reconstruction after car fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority is estimating a $38 million cost to rebuild the southside of the hourly parking garage at the Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax told you Monday when it had been exactly one month since the car fire that had damaged both the garage and dozens of cars parked inside at the time.

JAA said more than 700 cars were in the garage when the fire started, now only three remain. Those include the BMW that originally caught fire and the cars on either side, which JAA said will soon be removed for a separate investigation.

JAA went over the cost to rebuild the garage in its board of directors meeting on Tuesday morning.

The authority said it will be losing $3.6 million in money it expected to make from parking this year, which is about 11% in revenues lost.

During the meeting, JAA also went over the possibility of adding another floor to the hourly garage when it gets rebuilt and installing sprinklers in all of the garages at the airport.

None of those ideas were approved, but Action News Jax told you after the fire first happened that a sprinkler system is something the garage did not have.

Something else travelers won’t have are extra parking spots while the garage is rebuilt.

JAA says it is expecting to have 500 fewer parking spots at the airport through at least June 2026, during the reconstruction of the hourly garage and the construction of the new garage.

JAA tells Action News Jax it doesn’t believe finding parking will be a problem, despite being down 500 spaces.

“We want to say to the traveling public that we do have parking available in all of our garages and the economy lots,” said Michael Stewart, director of external affairs for JAA, “we’re telling travelers to come on out and park at the airport again.”

JAA, right now, says part of the hourly garage will need to be demolished before it can be rebuilt, though it says it’s still looking into just how much will need to be torn down.

“It’s still very, very unstable in certain areas of the site. So our primary goal is to make sure nobody is injured during this process,” Stewart said.

