4 years since Tristyn Bailey’s murder, family advances her legacy through Tristyn Bailey Foundation

Friday marked four years since a St. Johns County teen was killed by a classmate.

Tristyn Bailey was only 13 years old when she was stabbed 114 times in the woods by Aidan Fucci.

After her death, Tristyn’s family created the Tristyn Bailey Foundation to advance her legacy.

“For us, I think a lot of it is reflecting back on the love that we saw from this community and the way that people picked us up and supported us that we want to kind of pay things forward,” Tristyn’s father Forrest Bailey told Action News Jax’s Emily Turner on This Week in the 904.

The foundation funds scholarships, provides self-defense classes, and teaches teens about online safety, which is part of their work with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

They also helped pass a state law to help protect victims who are minors.

Fucci pleaded guilty to Tristyn’s murder and is now serving a life sentence.

You can watch the full episode of This Week in the 904 with Forrest Bailey, and Tristyn’s mother Stacy Bailey, below:

