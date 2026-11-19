JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing Arlington Expressway on Tuesday. He was hit at about 1:40 p.m. in the 7900 block, a Thursday FHP news release states.

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The man was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 37-year-old Jacksonville man, the news release states. After hitting the man, the car struck two other vehicles.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries, the news release states. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died.

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