7 Creeks Winter Hiking Spree invites community back to the trails

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the second year in a row, partners of the 7 Creeks Recreation Area are inviting outdoor enthusiasts to lace up their hiking boots and explore Northeast Florida’s natural beauty through the 2026 7 Creeks Winter Hiking Spree.

Hikers of all ages can participate in the challenge by completing seven hikes within the 7 Creeks Recreation Area between now and March 31, 2026. Those who finish the challenge will earn a special 7 Creeks reward.

“We had such a great response to the inaugural winter hiking spree challenge in 2025 that we wanted to offer it once again to incentivize the exploration of the 7 Creeks Recreation Area,” said Fred Richards, executive director of Timucuan Parks Foundation. “We had approximately 50 people participate in the hiking spree last year, and we are hoping to get even more in 2026. We look forward to seeing everyone on the trails.”

Spanning more than 30 miles of trails across approximately 5,600 connected acres, the 7 Creeks Recreation Area offers a wide range of hiking experiences at varying levels of difficulty. Participants may choose trails at Betz-Tiger Point Preserve, Bogey Creek Preserve, Cedar Point Preserve, Cedar Point (National Park Service), Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve State Park, Jim Wingate Preserve, or take on the entire 7 Creeks Trail.

To complete the challenge, hikers must log seven hikes within the recreation area. A printable hiking log is available online at timucuanparks.org/7-creeks-hiking-spree/.

Participants are encouraged to design their own adventure by repeating favorite trails or exploring new ones. Options range from the easy half-mile Pond Trail at Betz-Tiger Point Preserve to the 3.25-mile Bridge Trail connecting Cedar Point and Cedar Point Preserve. More experienced hikers can tackle the seven-mile 7 Creeks Trail, which stretches between Betz-Tiger Point Preserve and Cedar Point (NPS).

Betz-Tiger Point Preserve

Hikers are also encouraged to share their journey on social media using the hashtag #7CreekHikingSpree, showcasing photos and stories from the trails. Organizers recommend wearing weather-appropriate clothing and footwear, bringing water to stay hydrated, using insect repellent, and taking a photo of trail maps posted at trailhead kiosks before heading out.

