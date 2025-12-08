8 arrested in Nassau County undercover sting operation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced the results of Special Operation Stuffed Animals, a multi-phase undercover initiative targeting individuals attempting to commit sexual crimes against children. The three-day operation resulted in eight arrests, with most suspects traveling to meet those they believed were minors. The operation took place August 21–23, 2025, and involved undercover detectives posing online as children. When suspects attempted to arrange sexual encounters, investigators intercepted and arrested them upon arrival.

Among those taken into custody:

Herman Albertie, 40, of Yulee — arrested after attempting to meet who he believed was a 14- year-old for sex. Albertie is currently on felony probation for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from an incident earlier this year.

Bronson Dean Veal, 39, of Jacksonville — charged with traveling to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old for sex. Veal has an extensive criminal history, including aggravated battery, grand theft, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine.

Jusuf Durmisevic, 55, of Jacksonville, was arrested after traveling to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old for sex. Investigators noted he has prior prostitution-related charges.

“These cases underscore that some of the individuals attempting to prey on children also come with violent criminal backgrounds,” Sheriff Leeper stated. “Protecting our children is one of my top priorities, and we will continue to pursue anyone who seeks to exploit or harm them.”

This marks the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s second major operation in 2025 targeting child sexual predators. Combined, the two operations resulted in 31 arrests, with most suspects facing felony charges, including traveling to meet a minor

Special Operation Stuffed Animals was a coordinated effort involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Lake City Police Department, Fernandina Beach Police Department, and the Clay, St. Johns, and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offices.

