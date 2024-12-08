80th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl teams announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duke and Ole Miss will face off for the first time ever at the 80th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman Andy King and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Board of Trustees made the announcement on Sunday.

This will be Duke’s first appearance in the Bowl and Ole Miss’ third.

“The opportunity to host two top-tier teams in Duke vs Ole Miss as well as their players, coaches and fans to our city for a great week of activities celebrating both programs’ successful seasons,” King said in a news release.

The game is on Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium.

It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

