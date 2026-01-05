A1A South lane closure begins January 12 near St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting on January 12, St. Johns County will conduct utility construction activities along A1A South in front of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, resulting in a temporary lane closure to allow for the relocation of an existing 12-inch water main.

The lane closure is anticipated to remain in place for approximately three to four weeks, weather and field conditions permitting.

The $500,000 project will relocate the water main to support the installation of a new mast arm for a pedestrian crossing signal in the Amphitheatre area.

Additional work will include roadway milling and resurfacing, as well as sidewalk and curb repairs. These improvements will enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic operations during large events at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

“This utility relocation is a key step in supporting pedestrian safety improvements in a high-traffic area,” said Samuel Schlesinger, Senior Utility Engineer for the St. Johns County Utility Department. “By coordinating this work in advance, we are helping ensure the long-term reliability of our infrastructure while improving safety and mobility for the community.”

A comprehensive traffic management plan will be in place throughout construction. Cyclists will be detoured through the neighborhood located on the west side of A1A, directly across from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Pedestrian access will remain along A1A, with walkways temporarily shifted around the active work zone to maintain safe passage.

Temporary traffic control devices will be installed in accordance with approved plans to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area, follow posted signage, and allow additional travel time during the construction period.

A1A South Construction in St. Johns County (St. Johns County Public Affairs)

