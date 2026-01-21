AAA calls on passengers to help prevent dangerous driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week marks National Passenger Safety Week, and AAA is reminding the public that staying safe on the road is a shared responsibility, not just the driver’s.

Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that passengers make up 24% of passenger-vehicle fatalities nationwide.

“Passengers face the same deadly risks in a crash as the driver,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “That’s why Passenger Safety Week matters. Everyone in the vehicle plays a role in preventing tragedy, including the passenger. If you notice unsafe driving, speak up because it could save lives.”

AAA encourages passengers to take an active role in safety by:

Speaking up if the driver is speeding, distracted, or acting unsafely.

Keeping noise and distractions to a minimum.

Wearing your seat belt on every trip.

Offering to handle navigation or messages.

Never ride with an impaired or reckless driver.

National Passenger Safety Week also highlights the added risk of riding with an inexperienced teen driver. AAA research shows that crash fatality rates rise 51% when a teen driver has only teen passengers in the vehicle. According to NHTSA, more than 600 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. Nearly two-thirds (62%) were teenagers who were riding with a teenage driver.

“Letting an inexperienced teen drive a car full of other teens is dangerous,” said Jenkins. “Peer passengers increase distractions and encourage risky behavior. A simple conversation can help teens recognize the risks and make safer choices for themselves and their friends.”

Advice for Parents of Teen Passengers:

Set expectations early. Talk with your teen about how passengers can distract a young driver and what safe behavior in the car looks like.

Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle. Fewer teens in the car means fewer distractions and less pressure on the driver.

Model the behavior you want. Buckle up, avoid distractions, and speak up when you feel unsafe. Teens notice what adults do.

Practice real scenarios. Roleplay how your teen can speak up if a friend is speeding, using their phone, or driving recklessly.

Make safety non-negotiable. Set clear rules about seat belts, phone use, and choosing safe rides, and stick to them.

Stay involved. Ask who’s driving, who else is in the car, and how the ride went. Consistent check-ins reinforce good habits.

Give them an out. Let your teen know they can call you anytime for a ride if they feel unsafe, no questions asked.

