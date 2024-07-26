AAA safety tips for driving in summer storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — AAA has important safety reminders for Florida drivers as summer storms continue.

Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman, emphasized the importance of paying attention to the daily forecast.

“Pay close attention to afternoon weather reports and adjust your drive time so you’re not on the road when it rains. If you can’t adjust your drive time, be sure to adjust your driving habits while driving during or after the storm,” Jenkins said.

Here’s a list of tips for driving in the rain:

Turn your headlights on

Slow down and increase following distance

Avoid hydroplaning by driving in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and letting off the accelerator when approaching puddles

Never drive through standing water

If your car stalls in rising waters, AAA said not to try to restart it and escape the car immediately.

If rising waters surround your car while it’s unattended, don’t open the door until the water level is beneath the door jam.

You should also make sure your windshield wipers, lights, and tires are in good condition.

