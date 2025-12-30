AAA’s holiday ‘Tow to Go’ program in effect through New Year’s Eve across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — AAA is once again offering its life-saving “Tow to Go” program to help reduce impaired driving during the busy holiday season. The free service will be available across the state of Florida through 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Designed as a last-resort safety option, Tow to Go provides a free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The program is open to both AAA members and non-members when other transportation options—such as a designated driver or rideshare—are not available.

“The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it also carries a greater risk of impaired driving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges Floridians to plan ahead and make responsible choices to keep the holidays both safe and festive. Tow to Go is our gift to the community, ensuring everyone gets home safely to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.”

How ‘Tow to Go’ Works

When: 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2026

6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 Call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO Where: Florida and select areas in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend)

Florida and select areas in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend) What: A free tow and ride home within a 10-mile radius

A free tow and ride home within a 10-mile radius Who: Available to AAA members and non-members

Available to AAA members and non-members Note: Service cannot be scheduled in advance and should only be used as a backup plan

AAA reminds drivers that the safest way to celebrate is to plan ahead and never drive impaired. When all else fails, Tow to Go is there to help make sure everyone gets home safely.

