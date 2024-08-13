Local

Accused theft ring busted, suspected of stealing thousands from multiple Publix locations in Jax

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Lataujah Hall (L) and Jonathan Lane (R) were two of three arrested, suspected of stealing thousands from Publix locations in Jacksonville.

Publix theft ring Lataujah Hall (L) and Jonathan Lane (R) were two of three arrested, suspected of stealing thousands from Publix locations in Jacksonville. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are behind bars, accused of an organized theft ring at multiple Publix locations in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said Jonathan Lane and Lataujah Hall worked together to steal thousands of dollars worth of items at the Publix on Yellow Bluff Road, San Jose, and Atlantic Boulevard starting in July.

Action News Jax isn’t naming the third suspect because of her age.

All suspects have been charged with grand theft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!