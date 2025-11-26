ACPS holds memorial for Great Dane puppy found on the side of the road

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s been nearly a month since Oak, then called Miracle, was found emaciated and abandoned on the side of the road by Perrin Todd.

Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services will hold the candlelight vigil on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. The community is invited to join ACPS staff to mourn the dog found by Todd on November 2nd.

The court date for Ms. Lipford, accused of abusing Oak, is set for December 2nd. Lipford has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

