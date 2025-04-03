Action News Jax Tenikka Hughes & Trevor Gibbs named spokespeople for 20th annual Dining Out for Life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes and First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs will serve as spokespeople for the 20th Anniversary of Dining out for Life, supporting the NFAN Mary H. Lewis Food Pantry.

The pantry is named after the late Mary H. Lewis, who helped to launch the food pantry at the Northeast Florida AIDS Network decades ago, in response to a pressing need in the community.

NFAN Mary H. Lewis Food Pantry

This year, Dining out for Life is happening on April 24, 2025.

To show your support, you can grab breakfast, lunch, dinner or cocktails at participating restaurants and bars. A percentage of sales from the day will go to support keeping the food pantry stocked.

Participating locations include Hamburger Mary’s, Hardwicks Bar, Keg & Coin, and Biscotti’s. For a full list, click here.

To learn more about NFAN, click here.

