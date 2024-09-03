Action News Jax’s Elizabeth Campbell raises Down syndrome awareness with daughter’s Times Square feature

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s very own First Alert Traffic Anchor Elizabeth Campbell is bringing national attention to Down syndrome awareness through a deeply personal campaign. This Saturday, her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, will be featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York City, as part of the National Down Syndrome Awareness campaign.

Earlier this year in May, Elizabeth submitted a photo of Hazel to be considered for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video, set to debut on September 7th. Out of thousands of entries nationwide, Hazel’s photo was one of the more than 500 selected to be displayed on a billboard in one of the world’s most iconic locations.

“I am just hoping that there is somebody in Times Square or lots of people for that matter who look up and are like, ‘Wow, who is that adorable little girl who has Down syndrome... I want to learn more,’” Elizabeth shared.

For Elizabeth, spreading awareness about Down syndrome has been a cause close to her heart, ever since Hazel was born.

“Just because she has Down syndrome doesn’t mean that her life has to be different,” Elizabeth emphasized. “She can do all the same things that her big sister can do.”

Hazel enjoys playing with her toys and spending time with her older sister, Campbell.

While Hazel faces some developmental delays and requires extra help with certain tasks, Elizabeth says their family learns something new every day.

“It has been nothing short of chaos in the most amazing way,” said Elizabeth, reflecting on their journey together.

Elizabeth hopes Hazel’s feature in Times Square will inspire others to learn more about Down syndrome and to see the potential and joy that individuals with Down syndrome bring to the world.

For more information about the National Down Syndrome Society and the NYC Buddy Walk, click here.

