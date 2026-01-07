Advocacy groups prepare for MLK Jr. Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — On Monday, January 19th, people in Jacksonville will celebrate the 45th Annual MLK Holiday Parade presented by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes and organized by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The parade is scheduled for 11am to 2pm outside of the Everbank Stadium on East Adam Street.

That same morning a number of local community organizations and advocacy groups plan to march in order to highlight calls to action.

The Duval Chapter of Public School Defenders intends to march at the event, stating that “harmful state policies continue to threaten students, teachers, and our public school system”. Public School Defenders is an organization of Duval County, FL parents, students, teachers, and community members for the principles of public education and against extremism.

Indivisibles Jax Riverside is described as a “nonpartisan group protecting democracy through grassroots efforts inspired by the Indivisible Guide" also intends to march. The group’s call to actions states “now is the time to show up for diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. January 19th is the day to amplify the voices of leaders like Dr. King who championed equal rights for Black Americans, and human dignity for all people.”

Other groups such as the Beaches Action Movement, Unified-Nassau Florida, Indivisible Mandarin, Indivisible Springfield, Indivisible, Indivisible Southside, Indivisible Unified Nassau are expected to march that morning.

The event itself is billed as celebrating with marching bands, community organizations, and uplifting performances.

