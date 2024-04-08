After the 2024 solar eclipse, the Jacksonville area will see a warm-up with late-week storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday was a beautiful day in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as the solar eclipse passed through our area.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team is forecasting for the rest of the week:
- Fair skies Monday evening with temperatures in the 60s after sunset
- We remain dry Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s inland and 70s at the beaches
- Showers and storms arrive Thursday afternoon and early evening.
