After the Game: Coach Brian Braddock's journey to coaching alma mater, St. Augustine High School

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine High School head football coach Brian Braddock is one of the lucky coaches who has the opportunity to coach at his alma mater. Just last season his Yellow Jackets made it all the way to the state championship game.

On the latest edition of After The Game, Braddock joins Josh Baker and Hall of Fame high school football coach Kevin Sullivan to discuss his journey from a player to an assistant and then finally the head coach at St. Augustine High School.

Braddock shares great stories of the early days with Joey Wiles, winning a state championship in 2005 and facing off against some of the most talented teams our area has ever seen.

After The Game airs on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Upcoming episodes will feature Fletcher’s Ciatrick Faison and Bishop Kenny’s Tim Krause later in June.

