AG Uthmeier announces new Public Integrity Unit, defends his part-time $100K salary UF job

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday the creation of a new Public Integrity Unit to fight corruption. The unit will operate in the Office of Statewide Prosecution, Uthmeier said, and will be aimed at identifying, investigating, and prosecuting corruption involving public funds and legislative appropriations.

“Our office is launching this unit to ensure taxpayer dollars are used for the taxpayers’ benefit - not special interests for political insiders or personal gain - we will expose and prosecute anyone using a position of public trust for personal benefit,” Uthmeier stated in a news release.

Following his news conference, reporters had more questions about Uthmeier’s part-time University Florida job than the new Public Integrity Unit he’d just announced.

With a salary of $100,000, Uthmeier said he’s an adjunct professor at UF. He teaches only a few hours a week and makes significantly more than most adjunct professors.

Uthmeier took issue with reporters asking about his UF gig.

“It’s the left-wing fake news that seems to be the only people concerned about me working at night as a teacher,” he said. “Like a lot of Americans at home, I work day and night. I work 80-plus hours for the state fighting crime ... I also do teach.”

Uthmeier was asked if he uses the Attorney General’s airplane, or any state dollars to get to UF for that job.

“I drive to Gainesville,” he said.

