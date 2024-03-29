AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys chats with WOKV ahead of Jacksonville show with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is coming to the Florida Theatre along with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone on Saturday, March 30 for “Joey Fatone & AJ McLean: A Legendary Night.”

McLean talked with WOKV’s Chase Bunker about the touring, sobriety, and the upcoming show. “We do a couple of covers, I do three solo songs from my up-and-coming solo album, it’s a fun show,” says McLean, adding that it’ll take you down memory lane. Tickets are on sale now and you can listen to the full interview with AJ down below.

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of NSYNC performing at Florida Theatre

