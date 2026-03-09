ALDI opens first store in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — ALDI is officially opening its first Neptune Beach store on Thursday at 1209 Atlantic Boulevard.

The grand opening kicks off at 8:45 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first 200 shoppers will get a gift bag packed with ALDI-exclusive products and a gift card.

Doors will be open to everyone daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“At our new Neptune Beach ALDI store, customers will see why so many already choose ALDI for their weekly grocery shopping,” Matt Thon, regional vice president for ALDI, said.

He added that the new location aims to help more people save money while shopping for quality groceries.

