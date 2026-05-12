All incoming DCPS HS athletes required to get EKG examination: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will require incoming high school student-athletes to get an EKG examination before they play sports next school year.

This is to comply with a new state law taking effect July 1st.

It’s a law that Harvetta Jackson wished were in place when her son Phillip was a student at Sandalwood High School.

“I just missed my baby so much,” said Jackson.

In December 2009, on Phillip’s 18th birthday, Jackson drove her son to what would be his last basketball game.

“On the way back out of halftime. The kids came running out and said, Miss Jackson, Miss Jackson….Phillip has collapsed,” said Jackson.

Phillip went into cardiac arrest.

“When I went back there, he was laying on the floor and he was jerking a little bit,” said Jackson. “I just prayed to God for him to be okay.”

Unfortunately. Harvetta Jackson lost her son that day.

“I was like, ‘what do you mean he passed from cardiac arrest?’ He’s 18 years old. He doesn’t have any heart problems,” said Jackson. “He always cleared all of his physicals, which he had every year.”

A new Florida law slated to take effect July 1st requires any student athlete entering high school sports to get an EKG (ECG) examination -- or electrocardiogram -- at least once before they participate. High School students who’ve already played high school sports do not apply, however.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death,” said Jason Snader, Sports Medicine Supervisor for DCPS. “It’s not just the state of Florida, but period in athletics.”

Snader says this new law can save lives.

“It’s such an important thing that’s been passed because this allows us to identify any underlying condition for sudden cardiac arrest, which can ensure our kids are safe playing on the fields,” said Snader.

And prevent another life -- like Phillip Jackson’s– from being lost way too soon.

“If it was required back then for EKG, I do believe it would have saved his life,” said Jackson.

Right now, DCPS is offering free EKG exams for rising 9th graders through their partnership with the “Who We Play For” non-profit.

You can find information on when that is below or by clicking this link:

New state law will require first-time high school athletes to get heart screenings | Duval County Public Schools

Families are asked to use the links provided to sign up their students and provide consent for the screenings.

Baldwin Middle School, May 12th: http://whoweplayfor.org/form-redirect?id=261094766283061

Kernan Middle School, May 18th: http://whoweplayfor.org/form-redirect?id=261244949438063

Ribault Middle School, May 19th: http://whoweplayfor.org/form-redirect?id=261244644669061

Highlands Middle School, May 21st: http://whoweplayfor.org/form-redirect?id=261245542476055

Incoming 9th-grade students and high school students can reach out to their school’s Athletic Director for more information about when those screenings will be offered.

The new state law, called the Second Chance Act, takes effect July 1st.

JSMP Community Screening

Date: June 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3563 Philips Hwy Jacksonville, FL 32207

Registration Link: https://whoweplayfor.jotform.com/261276360532050

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