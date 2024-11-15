Local

All lanes of I-95 SB shut down near Duval-St. Johns county line due to crash involving semi-truck

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 near the Duval-St. Johns county line has all southbound lanes blocked.

It’s happening near mile marker 330, which is one mile north of the County Road 210 exit.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said there are multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that people have been injured in the crash.

SJCFR said it will share updates as they become available.

