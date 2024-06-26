All northbound lanes of Southside Boulevard near JTB closed for reported gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said all northbound lanes of Southside Boulevard between Deerwood Park and J. Turner Butler Boulevard are closed because of a reported gas leak.

There’s no timetable for when lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when more information is released.

