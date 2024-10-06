Amelia Island ranked #4 Top Island in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island, Florida, has been ranked the No. 4 “Top Island” in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The annual awards, based on responses from more than 575,000 readers, highlight the world’s most beloved travel destinations. Amelia Island was the only Florida destination to make the list, joining other top-ranked islands, including Hilton Head Island, Kiawah Island, and Maui.

“We are deeply honored to once again be voted among the best islands in the United States by the well-traveled readers of such a prestigious travel magazine,” said Gil Langley, President of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This recognition reflects the passion of everyone who lives and works here to create an unforgettable experience for visitors. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who voted and invite both new and returning guests to come discover why Amelia Island is a perennial favorite for so many travelers.”

In addition to Amelia Island’s recognition, two of its top resorts, the Omni Amelia Island Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, were also honored. The Omni was ranked No. 4 and The Ritz-Carlton was ranked No. 14 among the “Best Resorts in Florida.”

The full list of winners is available on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and will be featured in the magazine’s November issue.

