FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach City Commission voted against purchasing the Ybor Alvarez property, placing soccer fields used by more than 800 local children in jeopardy of being replaced.

City officials attributed the decision to anticipated drops in property tax revenue following the passage of Amendment 3. The property is located directly next to the Fernandina Beach Airport, is controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration, and carries an estimated value between $2.8 million and $3.5 million.

The Amelia Island Youth Soccer Club serves more than 800 families and considers Ybor Alvarez Park a cornerstone of the community. More than 60% of these families reside within the 32034 zip code, making the potential loss of the land a community-wide concern.

The Amelia Island Youth Soccer Club highlighted the historic role of the park in the local community.

“For more than 40 years so many of us grew up surrounded by the vibrant community of Amelia Island Youth Soccer,” the organization said. “So much of that history has occurred at Ybor Alvarez Park, a place where friendships blossomed, skills were honed and life lessons were learned.”

Club representatives expressed disappointment over the city’s action and warned of its consequences.

“This is why we are heartbroken by the decision that the City of Fernandina Beach has chosen not to purchase Ybor Alvarez Park from the FAA, jeopardizing the future of the largest youth sports organization in our city,” the organization stated. “Without the acquisition of this land or a viable relocation plan, the club faces the risk of closing its doors indefinitely.”

The club will be hosting a Commissioner’s meeting: Save Our Soccer on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

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