Anastasia Island Branch Library reopening Sept. 29

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Anastasia Island Branch Library will resume its regular services and hours effective at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, following the completion of its renovation project.

Materials checked out from the branch before the closure on Sept. 15 will be due starting Saturday, Oct. 11. Existing holds that were waiting for pick-up during the closure have been extended to Friday, Oct. 4.

For more information about the St. Johns County Public Library System, please visit www.sjcpls.org.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group