Animals seized from Clay County home after owner brought dead dogs to be cremated in Jacksonville

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — More than 30 animals were seized from a Middleburg home on Wednesday after the owner brought “multiple deceased dogs” to be cremated in Jacksonville, Clay County officials said.

Clay County Animal Services (CCAS), Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Clay County Environmental Services, and other agencies responded to the home on Ashton Street and took the following animals:

25 dogs

10 reptiles

2 prairie dogs

When the owner brought the dead dogs to be cremated at a Jacksonville business, “the staff there noticed the dogs were in poor condition and alerted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office,” according to a news release.

JSO began investigating and found that the dogs were connected to a home in Clay County and contacted CCAS.

When CCAS and CCSO responded to the home, they “immediately noticed poor conditions at the home and signs of animal neglect.”

The owner could face charges after both JSO and CCSO complete their investigations, authorities said.

The animals seized will be treated in Clay County until they can be adopted into new homes.

