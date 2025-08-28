Another Jacksonville highway closure before sunrise due to deadly crash

Jacksonville, Fl — For a second time in three days, a crash has closed lanes of I-10 eastbound near the I-295 West Beltway.

Florida Highway Patrol reports a deadly crash near Hammond Blvd. just after 4:00 am.

Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 90/West Beaver Street into Downtown Jacksonville.

On Tuesday, a crash in the same area closed multiple lanes, leading to miles of delays. The same morning saw a crash close all southbound lanes of I-95 at Emerson Street.

First Alert Weather: This morning we are tracking a few showers closer to the coast for the early morning commute. Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times this afternoon. A few late afternoon showers/storms will develop. Higher humidity tomorrow with more coverage of afternoon showers and storms for Friday and the holiday weekend. Heavy rain at times over the weekend. Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak with no threat to land in the Northern Atlantic. We will watch a tropical wave emerge of the coast of Africa this weekend.

Three Big Things to Know:

Alligator Alcatraz will soon be empty. That’s what Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie recently wrote in an email to the South Florida Interfaith Community. He writes “we are probably going to be down to zero individuals within a few days.” A federal judge yesterday denied a request to keep the immigrant detention facility in the Everglades open. Federal and state officials issued that request after the same judge ruled last week the facility should close. The judge says the government couldn’t prove the facility was necessary to ease overcrowding, and its claims that closing it would be costly were speculative.

With a couple of months before the traditional Nights of Lights illuminate St. Augustine, the city and St. Johns County are still in budget talks. The county commission held a workshop yesterday to discuss funding for Nights of Lights. The city of St. Augustine is asking the county for $850,000. Residents were allowed to share their thoughts. One woman says traffic has caused safety concerns in her neighborhood. She says addressing that and still bringing tourists to the area is essential. Another resident warns if nothing is done to improve the event, people will quit coming. The commission may vote on the funding request at its next meeting on Tuesday.

A life-changing offseason continues for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The first-round draft pick announced yesterday he’s a new dad. His wife gave birth to a boy. He’s their first child. The couple didn’t reveal his name, though. Meanwhile, Hunter is getting ready for his NFL debut. He and his Jags teammates will open the season September 7th against Carolina at EverBank Stadium.

