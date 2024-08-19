‘Apologies to the residents:’ CEO of FCC Environmental Services addresses company’s performance

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, Nicholas Brooks sat down for a one-on-one interview with the CEO of FCC Environmental Services, the trash parlor that has anger neighbors across St. John County with late garbage pick ups.

For the first time, CEO Dan Brazil publicly answered questions about his company’s performance in St. Johns County.

“Apologies to the residents who had delays. This is a significant logistical challenge in transition,” Brazil said.

Action News Jax was able to speak with him after his private meeting with the St. Johns County commissioners on Monday (Aug. 19).

According to Brazil, the company has about 4,000 complaints of neighbors’ trash not being picked up in St. Johns County.

This is how Brazil explained their performance.

“We took every action we could take place of fulfilling those rules bringing in the season drivers and employees but they’re still more than we had to onboard that were new to the company. so our big pieces again apologize if you’ve had delays if you haven’t if you have. We’re doing everything we can diligently to work through that and appreciate your patience.”

Brazil went on to say his company struggled with some technical issues

“It’s our people getting up and learning the roads. There’s some very specialized equipment that was required for the RFP that post some challenges from a logistics standpoint. We’re working through that as well,” Brazil said.

He talked about their plan now to improve their performance in St. John’s County.

“We have 90 trucks on site right now, about 155 employees providing the service,” Brazil said. “We took over from the incumbents who had the contract for about 20 years. We hired more than 60 other employees and hiring with them.”

Brazil said their focus is to improve performance in St. Johns County and he remained upbeat about servicing Clay County starting on Oct. 1.

“But also, feel very confident going into Clay. There will be some minor pieces that will work through, but overall feeling very optimistic into that on.”

St. John’s County Commissioners will announce their decision Tuesday whether to continue or discontinue the partnership with FCC environmental services.

Action News Jax will keep you up-to-date with the latest on that outcome.

