Applications open for IDEA Public School’s 2025-2026 school year in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools in Jacksonville is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Currently serving over 2,200 students across four schools—IDEA River Bluff Academy and College Preparatory, and IDEA Bassett Academy and College Preparatory—IDEA will expand in August 2025 with the opening of its third campus, IDEA Compass Academy and College Preparatory.

IDEA Jacksonville’s Executive Director, Simaran Bakshi, emphasized the organization’s commitment to college readiness, stating, “At IDEA Public Schools we believe that every student, regardless of their background or circumstance, can go to college if given the chance.”

The tuition-free public school network focuses on personalized learning, core subjects, critical thinking, and college preparedness. For the 2025-26 school year, IDEA Bassett and IDEA River Bluff will serve grades K-9, while IDEA Compass will open with grades K-6.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. A random lottery will be held on February 15, 2025, to determine student placements. Those selected will be invited to a “Welcome to IDEA” event to celebrate their acceptance and introduce them to the school’s culture and curriculum. Students not selected will be placed on a waitlist, with applications kept on file for the remainder of the school year.

For more information and to apply, visit IDEA Public Schools.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.