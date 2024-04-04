Areas of Duval with ShotSpotter technology are seeing a decrease in shootings compared to last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is touting new statistics that suggest shootings are down in high crime areas, thanks to gunshot detection technology.

Alerts triggered by ShotSpotter devices are down nearly 25 percent compared to this time last year according to JSO.

By April of last year, ShotSpotter devices like these had alerted 429 times.

So far this year, there have been just 325 alerts.

“It’s not going to solve violent crime. It’s not going to solve shootings, but it’s a piece of the puzzle that we can use to do that,” said JSO Assistant Chief Michael Paul.

Paul said the decrease in ShotSpotter alerts suggests the devices are proving effective.

“It is a tool that we use to keep people safe. It keeps people who are shot, and no one calls 911 alive. It also alerts the police to gunshots in neighborhoods where people aren’t reporting those gunshots,” said Paul.

But countywide shooting statistics compiled by Action News Jax tell a different story.

We’ve tracked 74 shootings this year, which reflects about a 21 percent increase compared to the 61 shootings we’d tracked by this time last year.

However, Paul argues when you look at the trends in violent crime overall, the city has seen an 8.7 percent drop compared to last year.

Murders specifically are down nearly 30 percent.

Additionally, he argued the ShotSpotter alert statistics suggest the technology is helping crack down on gun violence in the areas of greatest concern.

“Because we are seeing fewer shootings in those areas, and you know the fact is that ShotSpotter is where the majority of those shootings are taking place based upon our data,” said Paul.

Action News Jax did ask JSO how much the agency pays for ShotSpotter this year.

We’re still waiting for a response.

Back in 2016, we reported the agency planned to spend $400,000 on the initial pilot program that launched in 2017.

