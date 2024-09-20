Argument leads to gunfire in Argyle

Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman in her 30s is recovering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, she was shot during an argument between several people on the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Safety concerns rise after a skateboarder was attacked in downtown Jacksonville

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are now looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

If you know anything about what happened, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: 2 teens arrested after threatening to bring guns to school the next day, Putnam Sheriff says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.