Army National Guard soldier charged with murder after deadly Fort Eisenhower shooting on Saturday

GEORGIA — Natravien Landry, a 25-year-old Army National Guard soldier from Louisiana, is being charged for the murder of a man at Fort Eisenhower on Saturday.

According to a news release, court documents and testimony revealed Landry is an Army National Guard soldier assigned to the 1148th Transportation Company at Fort Eisenhower.

He allegedly visited a residence in post housing. A woman who Landry shares a child with lived at the residence.

According to the Department of Justice, Landry is accused of assaulting and shooting a man who was with the woman inside the residence. He then left Fort Eisenhower.

Three hours later, he was arrested south of Atlanta on Interstate 85 during a traffic stop. Deputies found a 9 mm pistol in his car.

Landry was in court Monday for an initial appearance.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Landry is currently in the Lincoln County Jail, according to the news release.

Fort Eisenhower officials have not released the victim’s name. According to the Associated Press, he was identified only by initials in the investigator’s affidavit

