Around Jax: Golf simulators, fruit-based treats, new steakhouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On this week’s Around Jax, Action News Jax Chandler Morgan has the scoop on Jacksonville’s newest eats, events and other places to spend your weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Guanabana, a local business specializing in fruit-based treats, has officially opened its first location.

The website says it was founded by husband-and-wife duo Julieta and Oliver. It began humbly, with ice pops sold from a tricycle. Later on, it grew to a food truck.

The new brick-and-mortar location has an expanded menu, featuring fruit smoothies, acai bowls, hand-crafted ice creams and ice pops.

You can find Guanabana on Gate Parkway, down the street from Ikea.

In the same shopping plaza, Fore Score Golf Tavern held its grand-opening this month, bringing a restaurant, sports bar and advanced golf simulators all under one roof.

Simulator bays can be rented for up to eight people.

Special events are held weekly: You can join Fore Score for $35 bays on Family Tuesdays, Trivia night on Wednesdays, all-day happy hour on Thursdays, and more.

Another location is already open in San Marco.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You may want to put 14 Prime Steakhouse down as a new date night option.

The upscale steakhouse is currently finishing up opening preparations just feet from Fore Score.

While it’s not officially open yet, 14 Prime is offering early access dining. The restaurant said on social media that 100% of soft-opening reservation fees are donated to V for Victory, a non-profit that supports families battling cancer.

A post from last month hinted at a grand opening in May.

Around Jax airs every Friday morning on CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.