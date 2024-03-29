Around Jax: New pizza spot, Easter egg hunt in Atlantic Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New Pizza Spot in Tapestry Park

Salvatore’s announced its newest location, in Jacksonville.

This location has an emphasis on Salvatore’s Famous Rochester, NY-style pizza.

It’s Salvatore’s first location to be fully branded PINK. Salvatore’s says it supports the Breast Cancer Coalition with monthly donations and was the first pizzeria to offer pink pizza boxes year-round to continuously raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

“Every month should have an emphasis on raising awareness for Breast Cancer, not just the month of October,” said Kayla Kent-Moreira, President of Salvatore’s.

Salvatore’s Pizza started as a High School Home Economics project in 1978 by Salvatore Fantauzzo. Today they have 30 locations in the Rochester, NY area and now starting their expansion outside of New York.

Location: Salvatore’s @ Tapestry Park, 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, Jacksonville, FL

Easter Egg Hunt in Atlantic Beach

Grab your basket and hop on over to Jordan Park to join us for the city’s annual egg hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m.

Family fun activities include:

Train rides

Pony rides

A petting zoo

Bounce house

Face painting

Games

And a special visit from “Bunny”

Admission is free

Art in the Park: Chalk Drawings

When: MARCH 30, 2024 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Northeast Florida’s only Chalk Drawing competition, returns for a fourth year to Jacksonville. This event is presented by YaYa Productions, Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park, and made possible through a generous grant from the PNC Foundation.

