Around Jax: New restaurants opening and a ‘skate then sip’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you’re a foodie looking for a few new places to sample or just a creative way to spend your Saturday night, new events and options are popping up all Around Jax.

KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFÉ OPENS NEW LOCATION

The Keke’s Breakfast Café on Atlantic Blvd. is now open.

You can eat breakfast, lunch, and brunch here, along with enjoying some cocktails.

There are several locations across Jacksonville, but this is the first Keke’s location with patio seating!

KETO RESTAURANT OPENS IN SAN PABLO

In the San Pablo area of Beach Blvd, there’s a new keto-friendly restaurant you can add to your list.

Pangea Keto is open right in front of the Planet Fitness on Beach Blvd.

This spot offers a lot of gluten free, low carb or sugar free food options, and also creates desserts.

You also have the option to order from the restaurant app instead of ordering in.

SIP & SKATE

Head to the Community First Igloo on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a fun-filled evening of skating and then sipping.

The event is for all levels of skaters. Your General Admission ticket includes access to the event and skate rentals if you opt for the “All You Can Drink” ticket. That includes access, skates, and an open well bar. Please note you can only get one drink at a time. No drinks will be allowed on the ice itself. For safety reasons, anyone intoxicated will not be allowed on the ice.

Open skating is only available 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

