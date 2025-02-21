Around Jax: New Yoga Studio, Restaurant, Bookshop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are looking for relaxation and good food, we’ve found several new places for you to try Around Jax.

New Yoga Studio in Atlantic Beach

Looking to try yoga for the first time or learn how to surf? A new studio is now open in Atlantic Beach off Mayport Road.

“Consider It” is located in the heart of Mayport and Atlantic Beach and celebrated their grand opening February 15 and 16.

The space offers daily yoga classes suited for all levels, trainings, health seminars, art classes, surf lessons, paddleboarding, biking, and a space to bring the community together. You can also find Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs teaching yoga classes at the studio.

To learn more, check them out on Instagram at @considerityoga.

The studio is located at 1790 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach, FL.

New Restaurant in Neptune Beach

Head on down to Neptune Beach for some fresh ceviche.Senior Ceviche is now open on 3rd street near the town center plaza.This restaurant has multiple Florida locations focused on Peruvian food.

Click here to learn more.

We’re keeping an eye on some construction we’ve spotted in Avondale.The Next Chapter Bookshop is preparing to open right on the main center strip.This spot looks like a cozy location to find your next good read. We’ll keep you updated on an expected opening date.

Click here to learn more.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.