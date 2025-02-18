Artificial intelligence company eyes Jacksonville roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Artificial intelligence is the talk of the tech world. Now, AI is making its way onto Florida’s roads.

But would you be comfortable with AI monitoring your habits as you drive or walk down the street?

This kind of AI technology is already in use at intersections and roads across Florida.

On major roads, like interstates, the Florida Department of Transportation uses cameras to monitor traffic conditions, help identify hazards for the public, and detect traffic congestion.

FDOT said many Jacksonville intersections currently use sensors that are ground-based metal detection systems to recognize when vehicles are at intersections.

Action News Jax learned in nearby Orlando, an AI-powered traffic system called NoTraffic is being utilized, according to the company.

Tom Cooper, vice president of sales with No Traffic, said traditional traffic systems are effective at detecting metal objects. But Cooper said those traditional systems do not usually provide information about the type of vehicle or whether pedestrians are present, which can be beneficial.

Cooper explained how the AI-powered NoTraffic system works.

“We add a sensor that uses video, radar, and AI to create a broad situational understanding of the intersection, including vehicles and pedestrians,” Cooper said.

NoTraffic’s AI technology then streams that data to a cloud-based system for additional real-time processing.

Cooper said the added benefit of the NoTraffic system is its reported versatility in multiple weather conditions.

“Vision and video work well in clear conditions, but during rain, fog, or strong shadows, radar helps track object locations effectively,” Cooper said.

NoTraffic states its system can track buses, cars, and people.

Currently, NoTraffic said it operates in 38 states, including Florida, and in three Canadian provinces. In Florida, the company said it works with 14 agencies and now hopes to expand into Jacksonville.

Action News Jax asked about NoTraffic about general concerns people may have regarding privacy and tracking people’s actions.

“Our system only collects itemized data. We do not use facial recognition or license plate tracking. Our goal is to improve traffic safety while maintaining privacy,” Cooper said.

FDOT states Jacksonville already uses various traffic-monitoring technologies, including video cameras and infrared pedestrian detection.

During a recent safety tour of the Main Street Bridge, FDOT demonstrated how its cameras monitor bridge safety conditions and traffic flow.

Here’s how FDOT says it’s leveraging technology, already, in Jacksonville:

Pedestrian Crossing Related to Vehicle Traffic

FDOT has implemented infrared pedestrian detection technology at intersections to enhance pedestrian safety. These systems use advanced thermal imaging to detect pedestrians in crosswalks, even during low-visibility conditions and adjust traffic signals accordingly to provide safe crossing times. A good example of this technology on a roadway is at the intersection of San Jose Blvd and Haley Road.

Train/Railroad Crossings Related to Vehicle Traffic

To address train-related traffic challenges and minimize congestion, FDOT utilizes train detection technology that integrates with roadway systems. This technology notifies motorists of railroad closures well in advance, allowing them to plan alternate routes and reduce congestion near railroad crossings. These notifications are made via FL511 and are displayed on overhead message boards to reduce congestion and promote mobility.

Bridge/Vehicle Traffic

FDOT manages bridge traffic with traditional bridge tenders who visually inspect moveable bridges before raising the bridge. Moveable bridges in our region include cameras with LiDAR technology and manual dragnet systems to ensure when a bridge is moved it is safe and reliable. Roadways and the Interstate System in our region feature Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) cameras and operators which are staffed 24/7, 365 days a year. These systems and operators monitor traffic conditions enabling the quick identification and response to incidents. Additionally, data collected through Bluetooth and microwave detection systems on the roadway provides real-time updates on traffic conditions via FDOT’s FL511 system, helping motorists make informed travel decisions. This information is directly utilized by mapping apps like Apple Maps, Waze and Google Maps.

Wrong-Way Driver Detection

To improve roadway safety, FDOT has deployed wrong-way driver detection systems on several Interstate ramps in Jacksonville. These systems use strategically placed sensors and cameras to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction. When a wrong-way driver is identified, the system activates flashing lights to alert the driver immediately and notifies law enforcement and traffic management teams to respond immediately. This proactive technology plays a critical role in preventing collisions and saving lives. These systems are currently deployed at several interstate ramps in the Jacksonville region.

Traffic Signals in Jacksonville

At intersections throughout Jacksonville, FDOT primarily utilizes sensor-based hardware, both traditional inductive loops and video detection, along with software to trigger and optimize traffic patterns. Many corridors also feature integrated algorithmic software, which dynamically adjusts traffic signal timing based on real-time traffic conditions. This technology ensures smoother traffic flow, reduces congestion, and minimizes delays. This technology is currently deployed on State Road 200 in Nassau County.

Supporting commerce with technology

FDOT is committed to supporting commercial and industry partners by leveraging innovative technologies to optimize truck parking across the region. Recognizing that truck parking is a critical resource, FDOT utilizes video and machine learning technologies to identify available spaces at rest areas and share this information with commercial drivers. These updates are communicated in real-time through dynamic message signs and FDOT’s FL511 system, enabling truckers to efficiently plan their stops, reduce unnecessary delays, and keep Florida’s supply chain moving.

FDOT said while it continues to invest in innovative technologies to enhance roadway safety, “the most efficient way to improve safety lies in the hands of all roadway users.”

Cooper said NoTraffic overlays existing infrastructure for its services but wouldn’t publicly disclose pricing to us when we asked.

The company expects to release data from its Florida installations in the coming months.

“Our goal is to ensure agencies receive the best value from their investment, as these innovations are taxpayer-funded,” Cooper said.

NoTraffic claims FDOT has shown support for bringing its technology to Jacksonville, with potential deployment expected in 2025. Action News Jax reached out to the City of Jacksonville multiple times for comment on whether there are plans to introduce NoTraffic’s AI systems within the city, but has not received a response.

