Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside to offer breakthrough treatments for COPD/emphysema

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Vincent’s Riverside is now offering a breakthrough treatment for patients diagnosed with chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD)/emphysema.

COPD affects the lungs and their ability to regulate airflow and obstructions. According to the American Lung Association, over 138,000 Americans died from the disease in 2021. St. Vincents states that more than 15 million Americans suffer from the disease, with 3.5 million also diagnosed with emphysema, which is life-threatening with no cure.

The new treatment, the Zephyr Valve, aims to help ease the quality of life for patients and aid in breathing. Patients have an average of 4 valves placed in their lungs to allow trapped air to escape but prevent new air from entering, allowing the lungs to properly expand and release pressure on the diaphragm. See a detailed explanation of the valve below:

“This technology gives our most vulnerable chronic lung disease patients the ability to breathe easier, live healthier lives, and reach their personal potential,” said Scott Kashman, President & CEO of St. Vincent’s Riverside. “We are committed to delivering the most advanced care offerings to our patients and community; close to home and tailored to their specific needs.”

St. Vincents Riverside was named a High Performing Hospital for COPD care and a Best Regional Hospital by the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospital Rankings for 2024-2025. St. Vincent’s was also named a top 15 health system in the country for 2024 by Fortune and PINC AI.

Click HERE to learn more about St. Vincent’s Riverside Lung Institute

