Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside earns 4-star rating on 2024 CMS Overall Hospital Ratings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside recently earned four stars in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2024 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

According to a news release, the ratings assess the quality of care, patient safety, and patient experience. Overall ratings are made based on 46 publicly reported quality measures.

The national average star rating is 3.13. That’s down from 3.19 in 2023.

The average star rating for Ascension hospitals nationwide is 3.48 stars.

“It’s an honor for CMS to have our care facility rated among the highest performing hospitals in Northeast Florida,” Kevin Rinks, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Southside, said in a news release. “This is a testament to the commitment of our caregivers and associates who deliver high quality and compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve every day.”

