Atlantic Beach sea turtle hatchlings are losing their way due to artificial light, per reports

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is issuing a critical community alert after a second report of sea turtle hatchling disorientation.

Hatchlings rely on the natural light reflection of the moon and stars on the ocean surface to figure out where they need to go. According to the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, hatchlings in the 2000 block of Beach Avenue were exposed to artificial light, causing them to travel away from the ocean.

“This simple mistake can be the difference between life and death for them, making them vulnerable to predators and exhausting their limited energy,” said the City of Atlantic Beach.

Another instance was reported by the turtle patrol in a post on July 20 in the same area as the most recent disoriented hatchlings. While the baby turtles did eventually reach the ocean, the turtle patrol followed tracks showing them going west and then southwest for “quite a distance.”

Sea turtle hatchling tracks Photo: Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol

Similar issues have recently been reported in Glynn County, attributed to 24/7 lights at and near the newly built Buc-ee’s.

Oceanfront property owners are asked to take certain precautions to avoid disturbing turtles during this nesting season:

Turn off or shield exterior lights that aren’t wildlife-friendly.

Use window coverings on beach-facing rooms.

Avoid using any lights near a turtle nest.

In general, beachgoers should follow the “Clean, Dark, Flat” mantra.

Clean : Do not leave trash, toys, or clothing behind, which could trap or be eaten by turtles.

: Do not leave trash, toys, or clothing behind, which could trap or be eaten by turtles. Dark: Avoid using artificial lights on or close to the beach. If you have beach-facing windows, consider using curtains to block the light at night. If lights must be used, amber or red lights can be less distracting.

Avoid using artificial lights on or close to the beach. If you have beach-facing windows, consider using curtains to block the light at night. If lights must be used, amber or red lights can be less distracting. Flat: Fill in any holes dug on the beach, including those from objects like beach umbrellas, and flatten any large sand mounds. Obstructions can discourage nesting mothers, while hatchlings can fall into holes and become stuck.

As of July 25, 71 loggerhead sea turtle nests and one leatherback sea turtle nest have been recorded on Duval County beaches this season. You can track updates on the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol website here.

