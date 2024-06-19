Audrey Gibson resigns as head of Jacksonville’s grants division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a high-profile member of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration has resigned.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that Audrey Gibson resigned as the head of the city grants division last week.

Gibson was appointed to the position by Deegan in September 2023.

She was a former mayoral campaign rival of Deegan’s and served in the Florida House and Senate from 2002 to 2022.

Becker spoke to Gibson on Wednesday morning and while she didn’t give any specifics about her departure she did give him a statement that reads, “I enjoyed my time in the grants office and taking information on how city government runs and I am moving on to my next adventure.”

The City is closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday, so the mayor’s office is unavailable for comment.

