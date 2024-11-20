Local

The Avenues will be open for 15 hours on Black Friday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Avenues Mall

(Simon Property Group)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Avenues is ready for Black Friday on Nov. 29.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all your shopping needs.

As a reminder, the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving.

For a list of stores in the shopping center, click here.

