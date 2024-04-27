Award-winning design firm Civitas selected to redesign Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Civitas, an esteemed and award-winning landscape architecture and urban design firm, has been chosen by Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority to lead the redesign of Metropolitan Park. This initiative is a pivotal component of the $1.1 billion redevelopment of the North Riverfront along the St. Johns River.

Metropolitan Park, spanning 15 acres, is a cherished urban waterfront space known for its versatility and family-friendly atmosphere. Positioned as a prime site for Jacksonville’s beloved festivities, the park’s redesign aims to reinvigorate its allure as a year-round destination.

Strategically aligned with TIAA Bank Field and the upcoming Four Seasons Jacksonville, the renovated park seeks to enhance its appeal and connectivity within the city.

With its rich history of hosting major local events like the Jacksonville Music Festival and Jacksonville Jazz Festival, Metropolitan Park serves as a cultural epicenter. Additionally, it has been a longstanding backdrop for the local public media organization WJCT.

Central to Civitas’ approach is community engagement, exemplified by the recent public meeting held on April 17, attended by over 80 individuals.

Designed as an open house event, the gathering provided an opportunity for community members to voice their opinions and priorities for Metropolitan Park’s future.

Scott Jordan, Principal at Civitas, emphasized the importance of community input, inviting attendees to share feedback both in-person and through an online survey, which garnered over 200 responses within days of its launch.

“As the eastern anchor and most heavily programmed space along the north riverfront, Metropolitan Park plays a critical role in the larger parks system. We are honored to partner with the City, key stakeholders, and the community to further activate the park, enhance its design, and expand its purpose and meaning for all residents and visitors to Jacksonville,” said Jordan.

The project, slated for completion in multiple phases beginning in 2024, aims to integrate open space, establish areas for events and performances, and exemplify sustainable and functional design principles.

