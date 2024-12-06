Baby found alive in box on the side of the road, St. Johns County Fire Rescue says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A baby was found alive in a box on the side of the road on Friday in St. Johns County, firefighters confirmed.

The baby was found off of Silverleaf Parkway by a passerby around 1:40 p.m., St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

That person took the baby to a nearby fire station, SJCFR said.

The baby was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the baby is currently stable at this time.

Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks is working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

