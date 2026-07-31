Back to school bash to equip hundreds of Jacksonville students with backpacks, supplies

Jacksonville, Fl — Just over a week before kids return to school local families in need of a lift are getting that, and more.

For years, Sulzbacher Village has thrown a back-to-school bash in Brentwood.

500 free backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be given out during Saturday’s event.

“We’re giving the backpacks away not just to the people that live at the Sulzbacher Village but to anybody in the community, any family member that needs to come and get school supplies for their kids,“ said CEO Cindy Funkhouser.

The mission is starting kids off on the right foot.

“We want them to go in feeling confident, they have everything that they need just like everyone else. And so that’s why it’s really critical for the child themselves to have that backpack.

Saturday’s event will also focus on connecting families to Sulzbacher’s pediatric health services. Sulzbacher will also offer 30 first-come, first-served, walk-up appointments for students to receive free back-to-school physicals at the Duval Family Health Center.

Between 50 and 75 kids live at Sulzbacher Village, and the organization is serving more people today as rising costs and housing has pushed

VyStar Credit Union donated all of the supplies for the backpacks, and volunteers are stuffing them on Friday before the bash.

“It’s so much fun for our employees because they love to give back and they love supporting the students,” said Veronica Session-Fennell, AVP of Regional Community Engagement.

She challenges other companies to come alongside VyStar in supporting Sulzbacher’s important mission.

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