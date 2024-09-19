Baker County firefighter terminated after arrest for allegedly sending lewd messages to minor

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A now-former Baker County firefighter was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending lewd messages and photos to a 12-year-old girl in South Carolina.

Alexamuel “Alex” Vazquez Dueno, 29, was taken into custody by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. He is now facing the following charges:

Transmitting harmful material to a minor

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

BCSO said in a social media post that the girl received the lewd messages and photos “on a social media outlet.”

The girl’s father preserved the contents of the messages and turned them over to local law enforcement in Spartanburg, South Carolina, BCSO said.

Investigators found that the man suspected of sending the inappropriate communications was a Baker County firefighter.

Vazquez Dueno was immediately placed on administrative leave by the Baker County Fire and Rescue Department as BCSO began to investigate.

He was brought in for questioning Wednesday and then placed under arrest. Vazquez Dueno has also been terminated by BCFRD.

