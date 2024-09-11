Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrests teen who threatened school shootings through social media

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old high school student on Wednesday for sending a message through social media threatening shootings at several local schools.

This arrest follows a week of similar incidents in the region, with law enforcement agencies investigating written threats against schools.

Upon being alerted to the threats, school administrators and the BCSO launched an immediate investigation, leading to the swift arrest of the student. The investigation is ongoing, with detectives vowing to arrest anyone who threatens the safety of students, staff, or law enforcement within the Baker County School District.

Sheriff Rhoden emphasized that all threats, whether intended as a joke or to incite fear, will be taken seriously and prosecuted under the law.

