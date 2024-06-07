Baker County Sheriff’s Office being investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after Governor Ron Desantis signed an executive order Tuesday.

The executive order didn’t give a reason for the investigation.

Brian Kramer, the state attorney in the 8th Judicial Circuit, advised Desantis of the investigation, according to the document.

The investigation has been reassigned to State Attorney Melissa Nelson of the 4th Judicial Circuit because Kramer publicly endorsed Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is also being investigated.

