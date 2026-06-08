Bank of America, Youth on Course offer free golf membership for kids

Bank of America is teaming up with the nonprofit Youth on Course to offer a free one-year membership to First Coast kids between the ages of 6 and 18. The Golf with Us campaign offers tee times at thousands of courses nationwide, including three in Northeast Florida: Brentwood Golf Course, Blue Sky Golf Club, and Hidden Hills Golf Club, for $5 or less per round.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy donated $500,000 to Youth on Course to help fund 70,000 rounds through Golf with Us.

“Our belief in the power of sport to bring people together and broaden opportunity is reinforced by our partnerships that help us build stronger client connections, support local economies and inspire future generations,” said Brian Moynihan, the Chair and CEO of Bank of America. “In its first year, Golf with Us has helped nearly 100,000 kids learn invaluable life skills, and we look forward to building on this momentum with Rory’s terrific support and partners like Youth on Course.”

“Our partnership with Bank of America has been a game-changer for Youth on Course, accelerating our mission and scaling our impact in communities across the country,” said Adam Heieck, Chief Executive Officer, Youth on Course. “As Youth on Course proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary, Bank of America’s support has not only inspired tens of thousands of new young golfers but also expanded our network by adding over 100 municipal course locations and counting, ensuring that kids have safe, affordable places to play in their communities.”

You can sign up at the Youth on Course website. Registration is open until June 15.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group